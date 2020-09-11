salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,787,650.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $3,787,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,548,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,367,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $3,778,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total value of $3,703,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total value of $4,119,300.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $4,059,600.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $4,051,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78.

On Friday, August 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $3,111,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total value of $2,902,650.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $247.80 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

