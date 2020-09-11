salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total value of $3,703,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,477,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $3,778,500.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $3,787,650.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total value of $4,119,300.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $4,059,600.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $4,051,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78.

On Friday, August 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $3,111,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total value of $2,902,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $247.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.95 and its 200 day moving average is $181.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.