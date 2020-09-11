Ruediger Adolf Sells 561,185 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at $17,424,794.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,282,000 after buying an additional 1,221,202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 470,046 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 458,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 424,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

