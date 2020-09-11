Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.76

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 833790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14.
About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.