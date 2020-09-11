Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.76

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 833790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062,479 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

