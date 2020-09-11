Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,296 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Rollins by 43.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 23.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rollins by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 191,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $54.09 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.