Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,964 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 425,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 156,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $263,720.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

