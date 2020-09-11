Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($57.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,744.62 ($62.00).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,784 ($62.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,709.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,203.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

