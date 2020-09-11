Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,744.62 ($62.00).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,784 ($62.51) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,709.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,203.50. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

