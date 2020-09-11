RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Price Up 9.6%

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) shares rose 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 298,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 755,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.61%.
RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)
RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.
