Reviewing Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and CarGurus (OTCMKTS:CARG)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Her Imports alerts:

This table compares Her Imports and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 7.73% 18.56% 12.56%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Her Imports and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 5 5 0 2.50

CarGurus has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.59%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Her Imports.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Her Imports and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million 0.10 -$7.48 million N/A N/A CarGurus $588.92 million 4.43 $42.15 million $0.38 60.71

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Risk and Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of -4.49, suggesting that its share price is 549% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats Her Imports on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Her Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Her Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.