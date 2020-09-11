Reviewing Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) & Muscle Maker (NYSE:GRIL)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Drive Shack and Muscle Maker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Drive Shack presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.79%. Given Drive Shack’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Muscle Maker.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drive Shack and Muscle Maker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.33 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.57 Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Muscle Maker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Drive Shack.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and Muscle Maker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75% Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Drive Shack beats Muscle Maker on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc.(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc. as of March 23, 2017.

