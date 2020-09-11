Reviewing Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Visterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.10 $54.61 million N/A N/A Visterra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Visterra.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Visterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Visterra 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 983.17%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Visterra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Visterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% Visterra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Visterra on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Visterra

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

