Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.
PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.
Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.