Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $204,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $183.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several research firms have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

