Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $202,000 Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CareDx by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. CareDx Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.42.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,774,847. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.