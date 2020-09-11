Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Puxin were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Puxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puxin in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Puxin by 49.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEW stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Puxin Limited has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

