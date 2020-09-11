Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 339.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 71,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 55,035 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 38.5% during the second quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1,518.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,498,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,664 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

