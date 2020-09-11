Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Shares in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $7,015,730.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $571,756.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,694,357 shares of company stock worth $34,279,663 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.