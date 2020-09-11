Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 54,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $612,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,898 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

SYRS stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

