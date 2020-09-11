Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.