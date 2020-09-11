Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $30,000 in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Happiness Biotech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

HAPP stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. Happiness Biotech Group Limited has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

