Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $152,000 in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $220,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

