Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $129,000 in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. Analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

