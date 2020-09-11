Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 146,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

