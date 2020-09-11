Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Stake in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 95.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 37.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Personalis by 432.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 21.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Personalis alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

PSNL stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. Equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $644,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 1,315,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,991.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,117 shares of company stock valued at $19,884,638. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.