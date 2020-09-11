Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 5,495.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 981,059 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

