Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

SNX opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,371 shares of company stock worth $4,268,608. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 433,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,719,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

