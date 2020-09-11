Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HAFC. ValuEngine lowered Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.29. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 2,252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 296,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 170,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 155,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.