Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.83. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $333,423.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,985. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Qualys by 11.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 60,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.