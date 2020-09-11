Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $150.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Qorvo stock opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,098 shares of company stock worth $3,259,706 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

