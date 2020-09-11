Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Qorvo stock opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,706 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

