PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PS Business Parks’ well-located portfolio amid improving industrial market fundamentals, asset-repositioning moves, decent balance-sheet strength and ample liquidity position it well to withstand cash-flow woes and sail through the current crisis. The company noted that the pace of rent collections in July generally exceeded what was witnessed in each of the prior months starting April. Yet, the slowdown in the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic will likely affect demand for space in the near term. Also, rent deferrals and rise in customer defaults in the near term will continue to be pressing concerns. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Furthermore, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $123.73 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.38.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $257,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 109.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.