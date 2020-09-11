ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Up 8.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.20 and last traded at $132.07. 36,077,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 39,757,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 261.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $1,465,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probabilities Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.