Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,550,938.25 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 57,979 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $1,392,045.41.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,505,395.77.

On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $399,808.58.

On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $2,774,772.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $371,486.80.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $5,781,762.36.

On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $2,962,037.48.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $697,767.21.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 16,100 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $424,074.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 117,620 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $3,076,939.20.

PGNY stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -23.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,157 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

