Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) versus Newpark Resources (NASDAQ:NR) Head to Head Comparison

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Newpark Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55% Newpark Resources -8.64% -5.60% -3.46%

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newpark Resources has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Newpark Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Newpark Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and Newpark Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.91 $2.02 million N/A N/A Newpark Resources $820.12 million 0.17 -$12.95 million $0.08 19.25

Profire Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newpark Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Profire Energy and Newpark Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Newpark Resources 0 2 0 1 2.67

Newpark Resources has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Newpark Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newpark Resources is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Summary

Newpark Resources beats Profire Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rental, construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

