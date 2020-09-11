Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Major Shareholder Harold Albert Sells 157,316 Shares

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) major shareholder Harold Albert sold 157,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $117,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Profire Energy stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Profire Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 258,233 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 625,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 3,280.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 494,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 479,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.