Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $539.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Preferred Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

