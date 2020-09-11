Precium (PCM) Market Cap Hits $13.77 Million

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Precium has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $1.57 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Precium token can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Precium has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00470807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000692 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Precium Token Profile

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,525,000 tokens. Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium

Buying and Selling Precium

Precium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

