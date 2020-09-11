PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of PPL worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in PPL by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PPL by 38.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in PPL by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 61,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in PPL by 95.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 988,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

