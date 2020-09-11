POPCHAIN (PCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113,225.42

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, CoinBene and Bit-Z. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $113,225.42 and approximately $88.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000495 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.