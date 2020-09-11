Piper Sandler Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $22.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DK. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Delek US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 669,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 595,211 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 406,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 305,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 280,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

