PHX Energy Services Corp Purchases 2,239,600 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 2,239,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,135,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,270,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,178,840.

PHX Energy Services Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, PHX Energy Services Corp bought 31,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,100.00.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.14. PHX Energy Services Corp has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

PHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

