Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan Sells 2,550 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,550 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $22,873.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLAB opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Photronics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,440,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 234,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 182,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

