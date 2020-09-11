Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $859.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $8,434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,507,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

