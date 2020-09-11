Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.19. Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

