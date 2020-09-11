Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $62.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PENN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

