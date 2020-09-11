Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $120.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.