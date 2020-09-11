Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Peloton stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peloton by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton in the first quarter worth about $418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton by 12,766.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

