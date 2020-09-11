Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $110.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Shares of PTON opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $98.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Peloton during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

