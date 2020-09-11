Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $66.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $98.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 1.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

